Bangaru Varalakshmi lucky draw begins today

Rajamahendravaram: The Bangaru Varalakshmi Kanuka-3 lucky draw programme will commence at Gokavaram on Monday, announced Vishwa Hindu Dharma Parirakshana Ramasena president and BJP leader Kambala Srinivasa Rao.

Speaking to the media at Rajahmundry Press Club on Sunday, he said the programme has been organised since 2023 to protect Hindu Dharma and promote spiritual consciousness among women. The lucky draw will be held from 10 am at Surya Function Hall in Gokavaram, and those selected in the draw will be presented with free idols of Goddess Varalakshmi.

He added that the initiative is intended to help women joyfully perform the Varalakshmi Vratham during the auspicious Sravana month.

The lucky draw will continue in nearby areas in the coming days, including Gokavaram surrounding villages on Tuesday, Indukuripeta in Alluri Sitharama Raju district on July 30, Korukonda on August 2, Srirangapatnam on August 3, Rampachodavaram and Addatigala on August 4, Seethanagaram on August 5, and Rajanagaram on August 6. Naga Ramesh Veeranjali and others were present.