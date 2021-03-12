Bank of Maharashtra sets up new branch in Vizianagaram

Vizianagaram: A S Rajeev, MD and CEO of Bank of Maharashtra (BOM), inaugurated a state-of-the-art branch at Vizianagaram. Divesh Dinkar, Zonal Manager, Hyderabad zone was present on the occasion.



With the opening of this branch, BOM now has a total of 24 branches in AP. The new branch shall cater to all basic banking transactions and also specific needs of customers, offering the entire spectrum of banking products and financial services covering retail, agri and MSME sectors.

Chief guest at the inaugural function, BOM MD and CEO A S Rajeev said that the branch will be helpful to people in the locality for fulfilling all their banking and financial needs.