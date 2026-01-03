Bankers told to encourage farm mechanisation

Nellore: District Collector directed the bankers to encourage farm mechanisation(FM) by liberally lending the loans for making cultivation a profitable one.

Addressing in the district level bankers meeting organided here on Friday, he said that due to scarcity of labour, cultivation has turned expensive and this has forced farmers to adopt farm mechanisation.

He urged the bankers to lend loans for purchasing tractors, drones, rotators, paddy cultivators etc instruments related to farm mechanization.

He said that government is keen on encouraging agriculture related industries like Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Poultry Farms and urged the bankers to concentrate in that aspect as it will be easy to recover the loans because they were purely commercial.

While saying that there are some complaints over ignoring the applications of farmers, the Collector ordered the agriculture department officials to show special interest by coordinating between farmers and bankers as the Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is very particular on the issue.

He ordered district-level officials from agriculture department to visit the villages and educate farmers.

Lead Bank Manager Manisekhar explained the action plan following the last meeting.