Bankers told to extend loans with humanitarian touch

Eluru : District collector K Vetri Selvi advised the bankers to give easy loans and encourage tenant farmers, street vendors and Self-help groups (SHG) with a humanitarian approach.

A meeting of bankers for the first quarter of 2024-25 was held at the Collectorate on Wednesday.

A target of Rs 18,256 crore has been fixed as district loan plan and authorities are asked to focus on achieving the targets and create awareness among the beneficiaries with special focus on the implementation of PM Svanidhi.

Bankers are asked to clear pending applications related to various schemes implemented by the Central and State governments.

In case of rejection of the application, the relevant reasons should be given clearly. The pending applications under the respective schemes should be resolved by the next meeting. She said that in the current financial year, there is a need to create proper awareness about the target achievement of the respective banks.

Action should be taken towards providing education loans widely. Bankers were directed to complete the programmes designed to create mass awareness on financial inclusion and financial literacy among the people.

Full attention should be focused on granting loans under the PM Mudra Yojana. Steps should be taken to undertake more employment training programmes through the Union Bank Rural Self-Employment Training Institute.

She suggested that women in tribal areas should be trained and provided financial assistance in the preparation of mats used for distribution of prasads in shrines like Dwaraka Tirumala and contribute to their livelihood.

Collector directed officials to provide ample loans for the establishment of cow and buffalo units.

JD of Animal Husbandry Department was directed to conduct mandal-wise camps and help interested eligible beneficiaries to apply for schemes.

Collector Vetri Selvi appreciated the efforts of bankers in releasing social pension money in July.

Reserve Bank of India LDO Poornima, LDM D Neeladri, NABARD DDM Anil Kant, DRDA PD Dr R Vijayaraju, Mepma PD Emmanuel, District Industries Centre GM Adiseshu, Agriculture Department JD SK Abib Basha, Animal Husbandry Department JD G Nehrubabu, Horticulture Department DD Rammohan, coordinators of various banks, officials of various departments and others were present.