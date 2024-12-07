  • Menu
Bankers told to sanction loans to eligible

Bankers told to sanction loans to eligible
Highlights

Joint collector A Bharagav Teja urged local bankers to meet loan sanctioning targets for tenant farmers.

Guntur: Joint collector A Bharagav Teja urged local bankers to meet loan sanctioning targets for tenant farmers.

He questioned why only Rs 36.8 crore had been sanctioned compared to the target of Rs 180 crore and instructed the bankers to approve loans for all eligible farmers within the next 15 days.

This was discussed during a district-level coordination meeting held at the Collectorate in Guntur city on Friday.

Addressing the meeting, he said that bankers had sanctioned Rs 113.5 crore in housing loans against a target of Rs 664 crore and also directed them to approve loans for all eligible applicants within a 15-day timeframe. UBI Regional Manager Jawahar, Lead Bank Manager Mahipal Reddy, and NABARD DM Sarath Babu were present.

