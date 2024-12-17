Bankers urged to promote solar power

Vijayawada: NTR district collector G Lakshmisha has urged the bankers to clear the pending applications for sanction of loans to implement the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana in the district. He said the bankers play a vital role to help the installation of solar panels on rooftops of the homes and promote non-conventional energy.

Collector Lakshmisha on Monday organised a meeting with the bankers at the Collectorate and explained the objectives of the Central government to promote solar energy. He said solar panels worth Rs 2 lakh can be installed on the house rooftops to generate 3 KW solar power and reduce the power bills.

He said the Central government will give Rs 78,000 subsidy and bankers will sanction loan at the interest rate of only seven per cent. Collector said the beneficiary has to pay only Rs 20,000 as beneficiary’s share initially and the remaining amount will be sanctioned in the form of loan by the banks. He said Rs 32,000 can be saved by every household with installation of solar panels and power can be supplied to the grid also. He said the interested persons can register their names logging to www.pmsuryaghar.gov.in. He said vigorous campaign has been launched in the district on the PM Surya Ghat Muft Bijili yojana and review meeting will be conducted every week on its progress. He urged the bankers to help NTR district achieve the first place in implementation of the solar power scheme. He said the solar power is eco-friendly and help the people to save power bills.

CPDCL SE A Murali Mohan, nodal officer M Bhaskar, Lead Bank District Manager K Priyanka, DRDA Project Director K Srinivasa Rao, District Panchayat Officer P Lavanya Kumari and bankers attended the meeting.