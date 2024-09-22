Banking services worth ₹157.85 cr extended in last 3 days

Vijayawada : Banking services have been extended on war-footing keep in view the necessities of the people of the flood-affected areas in the district, said District Collector Dr Srijana.

She said in a statement here on Saturday that during the last three days banking services worth Rs 157.85 crore regarding 2,740 bank accounts were provided.

Referring to the rescheduling of loans, she said that loans worth Rs 148.22 crore regarding 1,900 loan accounts were rescheduled.



The new loan applications are being processed fast and already loans worth Rs 9.62 crore were sanctioned by opening 840 new accounts including consumer loans of Rs 77.50 crore through 310 accounts. According to Dr Srijana, loans worth Rs 28.96 crore regarding 450 accounts were rescheduled on Saturday alone and loans worth Rs 1.83 crore through 315 accounts were sanctioned.

She appealed to the people to utilise the banking services for improving their lives. The Collector said that 5,149 requests to avail services of electrician, plumber, painter, air-conditioner mechanic and other services were registered in the Urban Company app since September 8 and out of them 4,922 requests were attended.