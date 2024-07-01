Bapatla: Awareness programme held on newly enacted laws

Bapatla: The SP of Bapatla district Vakul Jindal conducted an awareness programme for the Guntur range police officers and staff on the newly enacted laws Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) as they are coming into effect from Monday.

Following the orders of the Guntur Range IG Sarvshreshth Tripathi, the SP held the Zoom Video Conference from the District Police Office in Bapatla on Sunday. Retired IPS Officer E Damodar, an authority in law and trainer for the IPS officers also took part in the conference.SP said that the awareness programme is planned as the officers thought that every officer should know the new laws, and to address the doubts of the police officers and staff. Damodar said that he had explained the features and differences of the new laws, and clarified the doubts of the personnel.