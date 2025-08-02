Bapatla police bust pan-India cybercrime gang

Bapatla: The Bapatla district police have cracked a major cybercrime case, arresting two individuals from Rajasthan for operating fake websites that defrauded tourists and devotees across India.

The accused, Paramjeet (20) and Bittu (21), both sons of Kulwant Singh from Sahasan village in Deeg district, Rajasthan, created fraudulent websites mimicking websites of popular tourism destinations and religious sites. Their primary target was Haritha Resorts in Suryalanka, operated by the Andhra Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation.

District Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi revealed that the gang also created fake websites for renowned pilgrimage sites, including Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, Srisailam Devasthanam in Andhra Pradesh, and Trymbakeshwar Temple in Maharashtra, deceiving devotees seeking accommodation bookings.

The investigation began following a complaint by G Ashok, Manager of Haritha Resorts Suryalanka, who reported the fake ‘Harith Beach Resort Suryalanka’ website. A case was registered under Crime No 110/2024 for cheating and IT Act violations.

The investigation uncovered a staggering 127 complaints filed across 18 states, with the gang swindling approximately Rs 50 lakh from victims. Andhra Pradesh and Telangana reported the highest number of complaints (59), followed by Maharashtra (14) and Uttar Pradesh (12).

The cybercriminals’ activities included 49 fake Haritha Resorts bookings, 11 fraudulent temple accommodation scams, and 52 other online frauds involving OLX scams, fake identities, and UPI-based frauds.

SP Tushar Dudi formed specialised teams, including Bapatla Rural Inspector Srinivasa Rao and District IT Core Sub-Inspector Naib Rasool, to track the suspects. The accused were arrested on July 23, 2025, in Rajasthan and brought to Guntur District Jail under tight security, on a transit warrant. SP Dudi urged citizens to avoid clicking on unknown links and verify websites before making payments. He encouraged cybercrime victims to call the helpline 1930 or file complaints at cybercrime.gov.in.

The Bapatla District Police IT Core Team and investigating officers received certificates of appreciation and cash rewards for their exemplary service in solving this pan-India cybercrime case.