Bapatla police save man from drowning in sea

Bapatla: The outpost police at Suryalanka beach in Bapatla district, and swimmers saved a youngster from drowning in the sea. SP Vakul Jindal appreciated the police personnel and advised the public to follow the instructions given by the police department.



According to Bapatla police, Siba Raut (30) from Barampur in Odisha, is working in a mill in Guntur. On Diwali festival day, he along with his colleagues visited Suryalanka beach and ventured into the sea for swimming. When others were enjoying the water near shore, he went in depth. Observing him drowning, the outpost staff and swimmers saved him from drowning.

Suryalanka marine Subbarao gave counselling to him and explained about the safety measures to be followed during swimming in sea. The SP said that they have taken strict measures for the safety of the public, at the beach. He said that the on-duty personnel are alerting the visitors at the sea about the depth levels, but some people are not following the advice. He appreciated the swimmers and the outpost staff for saving the man.