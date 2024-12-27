Bapatla police spread awareness on helmet use

Bapatla: The Bapatla district police, under the direction of District SP Tushar Dudi, conducted a comprehensive helmet awareness campaign on Thursday. Several police officers emphasised the mandatory helmet use for two-wheeler riders and passengers. Speaking on the occasion, SP Tushar Dudi highlighted that most two-wheeler accident fatalities occur due to head injuries from not wearing helmets.

He noted that while many purchase helmets to avoid fines, they often fail to wear them consistently, instead hanging them on handlebars or only wearing them when police are visible. The SP recommends using ISI-marked quality helmets that provide adequate coverage for the head, neck and chin area while maintaining audio awareness for traffic sounds.

He emphasised that helmets protect not only against accidents but also dust, pollution and sun exposure. The campaign stressed that road accidents impact entire families, particularly when breadwinners are lost. Police officers across the district are conducting awareness programmes to demonstrate helmet safety benefits and proper usage guidelines.