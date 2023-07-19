Bapatla: Strive to improve quality of teaching, HMs told

Bapatla: Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana appreciated the efforts being made by the teachers to mould the students as good citizens.

He lit the lamp and inaugurated a two-day training programme for Headmasters at the Agriculture College in Bapatla on Tuesday. The programme is intended to impart leadership qualities.

The Minister virtually interacted with the Head Masters (HMs) who participated in the training programme from Kakinada, Eluru, Chittoor, Anantapur and Visakhapatnam districts and gave suggestions.

He said that if the HMs work with the commitment, quality of education will improve and pass percentage will increase in government schools.

He said several reforms were introduced by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to improve quality of education. He said if the school is good, teaching is good, students will have bright future and later they will occupy top positions in society.

He said the HMs should constantly strive to improve the teaching methods.

He recalled that the State government introduced Jagananna Gorumudda, Mana Badi Nadu-Nedu, digital education, besides distributing free tabs to eighth class students. He further said that the Chief Minister increased budgetary allocation for education and developed the government schools. School Education Department and Samagra Shiksha jointly conducted the training programme.

Samagra Sikha State project director B Srinivasa Rao, Bapatla district Collector P Ranjit Basha, Joint Collector Ch Sridhar and RDO Ravinra were present.