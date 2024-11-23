Bar Association members stage dharna

Visakhapatnam: Demanding strict action against the accused in the gang-rape case, Visakhapatnam Bar Association members organised a massive dharna in front of the court gate under the leadership of Bar Association president Bevara Satyanarayana on Friday.

Condemning the gang-rape of the law student, the advocates raised slogans pointing out that not a single advocate applied for bail petition for the accused. Speaking on the occasion, Bar Association president Satyanarayana mentioned that it was unfortunate that a law student was gang-raped. He demanded that the government and the police should take strict action to prevent such incidents from happening to any woman in future.

He said that there should be a genuine probe into the ghastly incident and justice should be provided to the victim at the earliest.

Satyanarayana stated that on behalf of the Bar Association, they will provide legal assistance to the victim’s family and ensure that no lawyer comes forward to apply for bail or defend the accused.

Speaking on the occasion, senior advocate J Prithviraj said that women deserve respect in society. He said that the accused should not be spared and be punished. Visakhapatnam Bar Association members assured to extend all the support to the victim. Senior advocates T Srirama Murthy, Ramanjaneyulu, D. Padma Rani and B Lakshmi Rambabu spoke on the occasion.