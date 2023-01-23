Batik Air flights from Kuala Lumpur to Vizag

Visakhapatnam: Another international flight to be added to the list as Batik Air will be flying from March 28 from Kuala Lumpur to Visakhapatnam.

The airline service, which was earlier operated as Malindo Airlines, will be flying back to Kuala Lumpur the same day from Visakhapatnam.

The flight service brings respite to vacationers and businessmen who look forward to visiting Kuala Lumpur. According to travel operators, tourists can also avail the airline service to fly to Thailand, Bali, Langkawi and Singapore through connecting flights. Earlier, Air India was operating a flight service to Dubai, Air Asia to Kuala Lumpur, Scoot to Singapore from Visakhapatnam. However, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, international flight services were suspended.

Currently, Scoot airline is operating an international flight service from Visakhapatnam to Singapore. With Batik Air to commence its operation from March, tourists can access another international flight service from the city. The Tours and Travels Association of Andhra (TTAA) made a representation to former Malaysia Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Dr Santara when he was in Visakhapatnam last year along with a team of delegation. "The growing traffic for the service was explained to the tourism officials back then.

With the direct service resuming now, tourists can avail the service which has a huge demand," says K Vijay Mohan, president of TTAA.



With the direct airline service resuming after four years to Kuala Lumpur, it will be an added advantage for north Andhra people and international tourists as well.