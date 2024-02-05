Live
- Kochi to host 6th edition of Indian Boat and Marine Show
- Airtel Q3 net profit jumps 54% to Rs 2,442 crore
- Lalu's family misused the power: Deputy CM
- Nellore TDP president Abdul Aziz Babu flays Jagan over unemployment
- Kavya Krishna Reddy honours sportsperson Sheik Hussain in Kavali
- SC agrees to list curative pleas filed by Sisodia against denial of bail
- Maldives to attract 2 mn tourists in 2024
- YSRCP mocks Naidu saying he was speaking to empty chairs in a Anakapalli meeting
- Conclave to draw a roadmap for urbanisation held in Haryana
- Markets showing volatility at the highs
Just In
Battala Hari Prasad hands over Rs. 1 lakh to temple in Kadiri
Dr. Battala Hariprasad, the Vice President of the YCP State BC Division, visited the under-construction Venkataramana Swamy Temple in Malamida Palli Panchayat Kannam and Palli Nandu in Gandlapenta Mandal.
Dr. Battala Hariprasad, the Vice President of the YCP State BC Division, visited the under-construction Venkataramana Swamy Temple in Malamida Palli Panchayat Kannam and Palli Nandu in Gandlapenta Mandal. He has donated Rs 1,00,000/- to the Venkataramana Swamy temple, and B.S Maqbul Ahmed, the MLA candidate for Kadiri Constituency, has also announced a donation of Rs 1,00,000/- lakh.
Around 50 families from the same villages have joined the YSR Congress party under the leadership of Battala Hariprasad and MLA candidate B.S Maqbool Ahmed. Various individuals, including Doddappa Ramaiah, Shanthamma Chandra Pujari Venkatappa Srinivasulu, Nagendra Guramma Shankarappa, paid homage to the party during this event.
Several local leaders and activists from MPP Tatham Jaganmohan, Vice MPP Pratap Reddy, ZPTC Bhaskar Reddy, Local Sarpanch Chalapathy, Convener Gajjala Ravindra Reddy, JCS Convener Chandrasekhar Reddy, District co-op members Fayaz Ali, Mandal co-op members Amir, Market Yard Director Amanullah, Secretariat Convener Naushad, and others also participated in this program.