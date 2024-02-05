Battala Hari Prasad hands over Rs. 1 lakh to temple in Kadiri

Dr. Battala Hariprasad, the Vice President of the YCP State BC Division, visited the under-construction Venkataramana Swamy Temple in Malamida Palli Panchayat Kannam and Palli Nandu in Gandlapenta Mandal. He has donated Rs 1,00,000/- to the Venkataramana Swamy temple, and B.S Maqbul Ahmed, the MLA candidate for Kadiri Constituency, has also announced a donation of Rs 1,00,000/- lakh.

Around 50 families from the same villages have joined the YSR Congress party under the leadership of Battala Hariprasad and MLA candidate B.S Maqbool Ahmed. Various individuals, including Doddappa Ramaiah, Shanthamma Chandra Pujari Venkatappa Srinivasulu, Nagendra Guramma Shankarappa, paid homage to the party during this event.

Several local leaders and activists from MPP Tatham Jaganmohan, Vice MPP Pratap Reddy, ZPTC Bhaskar Reddy, Local Sarpanch Chalapathy, Convener Gajjala Ravindra Reddy, JCS Convener Chandrasekhar Reddy, District co-op members Fayaz Ali, Mandal co-op members Amir, Market Yard Director Amanullah, Secretariat Convener Naushad, and others also participated in this program.







