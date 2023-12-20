Battle has begun and will continue till Jagan is out of power, says Lokesh

Polipalli (Vizianagaram dist): The TDP national general secretary, Mr Nara Lokesh, on Wednesday declared that the battle has already begun and this will continue till the doors of Tadepalle palace are broken.

Addressing the immense crowd gathered for the Nava Sakam (new era) public meeting got up to mark the winding up of hisYuva Galam pada yatra, Mr Nara Lokesh said "if people undertake pada yatra it will be a war but when a pada yatra is undertaken in an evil rule it is a revolution," Mr Lokesh remarked.

Stating that Yuva Galam is the voice of the people, the TDP national general secretary said that the Chief Minister, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy, is feeling egoistic by implementing the Raja Reddy constitution. "Your Lokesh rigidly follows the provisions of Dr BR Ambedkar's Constitution," he said.

Mr Nara Lokesh made it clear that this Yuva Galam concluding meeting is only a beginning but not an end. Mr Jagan is scared of the TDP supremo and former chief minister, Mr Chandrababu Naidu and the Jana Sena chief, Mr Pawan Kalyan, he said that Mr Chandrababu was sent to jail after arresting him illegally.

Terming Mr Chandrababu as a visionary and Mr Jagan as a prisonery, Mr Nara Lokesh felt that had Mr Jagan been taken into custody one scam every day might have been exposed. Mr Jagan has totally damaged democratic norms, he said that now a war is on between the egoistic Mr Jagan and self-respect of the people.

Observing how a person who looted Rs 100 cr can be called a poor leader, Mr Lokesh said that the power of democracy will come into the open in another 100 days. Recalling that Mr Jagan has issued the GO number one only to create hurdles for Yuva Galam,

he said one day one itself he said he is ready to face any kind of consequences.

"I began my Yuva Galam at Kuppam and after 226 days I walked for 3132 km covering 2100 km in 97 Assembly segments," Mr Lokesh said. He said his voice is a gift by the late NT Rama Rao, the founder of the TDP, Mr Lokesh observed that no power on earth can stifle his voice though every effort was made to create all kinds of hurdles for his pada yatra.

Making it clear that getting scared is not in his blood, Mr Nara Lokesh said that Mr Jagan has started feeling totally insecure as Yuva Galam on one side and the announcement of Bhavishyathuku Guarantee by Mr Chandrababu on the other coupled with Vaahi Yatra of the Jana Sena chief, Mr Pawan Kalyan. This is the reason as to why Mr Chandrababu was illegally taken into custody and was kept in jail for 53 days, he noted and said that ultimately truth prevailed.

For Mr Pawan Kalyan too this Government is creating all kinds of hurdles and his flight scheduled for the State was deliberately cancelled and he was stopped on the Andhra Pradesh border. Stating that he will bury Mr Jagan's egoism, Mr Lokesh said that Mr Jagan totally destroyed the State pushing Andhra Pradesh into Rs 12 lakh cr debts resulting in payment of interest per annum to the tune of Rs 1 lakh cr.

"This is how he is implementing the welfare schemes while Mr Chandababu is known for creating assets and taking up the welfare of the people," Mr Lokesh said. He wanted Mr Pawan Kalayn to move to the State as the people are waiting for him here.

Pointing out that Mr Jagan is now launched the 'Aadudam Andhra', Mr Nara Lokesh felt that the Chief Minister aims at playing only with the lives of the people. Maintaining that he has learnt a lot with the pada yatra, Mr Lokesh said that he now knows how a leader should function so responsibly.

Regretting that the youth is migrating to other States in search of employment as there are no job opportunities in the State, M Lokesh said that the farmers too are suffering a lot due to spurious seeds and fertilisers. Companies that have launched their units in the State during the TDP regime too are vacating the State, he said, adding that Mr Jagan is taking vicious pleasure by damaging the capital city of Amaravathi.

Recalling the stories narrated to him by various persons during his pada yatra, Mr Lokesh said that "Now let us bring everything into order." Making it clear that he will certainly fulfill all the promises made to the people during his pada yatra, Mr Nara Lokesh said that everyone who caused problems to the TDP leaders and cadre will have to face the music soon.

Thanking all those who extended cooperation during his Yuva Galam pada yatra, M Nara Lokesh concluded his speech with the most popular dialogue of Mr Pawan Kalyan that 'Hello AP, Bye Bye YSRCP."