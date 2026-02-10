BBA condemns murder of Chevella advocate

Vijayawada: Condemning the brutal murder of Chevella Bar Association advocate Swapna, which took place on February 4, members of the Bezwada Bar Association (BBA) on Monday organised a solemn candlelight vigil and paid heartfelt tributes to the deceased lawyer.

As part of the programme, floral tributes were first offered to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi here on Monday. Thereafter, Bezwada Bar Association president AK Basha, general secretary KV Rangarao, and senior advocate Chekuri Sripathi jointly garlanded the portrait of Swapna. The advocates observed a two-minute silence, praying for her soul to rest in peace, and expressed solidarity with the slain lawyer through a candlelight procession.

Speaking on the occasion, president Basha strongly condemned the growing attacks on advocates. He recalled that Swapna had earlier submitted complaints to the police on three occasions, stating that her life was under threat, but alleged that the authorities failed to respond with due seriousness. He demanded strict action against police personnel, who showed negligence and acted only during post-mortem formalities after her murder. He further urged the government to ensure stringent punishment to the accused and immediately implement an Advocates Protection Act in the State. Overseas advocate Attorney Dr Srinivasa Rao Kavati, who attended the programme, demanded immediate and severe punishment for those responsible for the inhuman killing of a woman advocate. He stated that negligence by police in discharging their duties also amounts to an offence under the law.

Vice-president Pilla Srinivasa Rao, treasurer Muddada Satyanarayana, former presidents Somu Krishna Murthy, Chalasani Ajay Kumar and Chodisetti Manmadharao, and senior advocates Ramprasad, Gangabhavani, Picchuka Srinivasa Rao, along with several senior and junior advocates, participated and paid rich tributes.