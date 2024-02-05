BCCI president forecasts a great future for test matches

Visakhapatnam: President of Board of Control for Cricket of India (BCCI) Roger Binny said he had never seen such a crowd for a test match anywhere else in the country in recent times as spectators arrived in Visakhapatnam.

The BCCI president watched the second Test match between India and England live on Sunday at Dr YSR ACA-VDCA International Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, he hoisted the BCCI flag at the venue along with Andhra Cricket Association secretary S R Gopinath Reddy. Speaking on the occasion, Roger Binny opined that spectators were present at the stadium to watch the match in Vizag like an ODI or T-20 match.

At a time when the popularity of Test matches is low, the BCCI president mentioned that the lost glory of the format is going to be revived and the crowd gathered in Visakhapatnam reflects it. He expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the ACA for conducting the match.

A large number of spectators reached the stadium on the third day of the Test match.

Thousands of students tried to enter the stadium even after the lunch break. However, they were stopped by the police.

If they were allowed, the stadium would have been fully-packed.

IPL Governing Council representative V Chamundeswaranath, ACA apex council member Jitendranath Sharma and ACA CEO MV Shiva Reddy accompanied the BCCI president.