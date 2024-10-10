BCs are backbone of NDA govt in AP: Savitha

Vijayawada : BC welfare, handloom and textiles minister S Savitha said backward classes are the backbone to the NDA government and the state government is giving top priority for the education and future of the children of BCs in the state.

She presented the Jyothiba and Savitribai Phule awards to the BC students of the AP Secretariat employees on Wednesday at the Secretariat. She was the chief guest at the awards presentation programme and congratulated the students and parents.

Addressing the gathering, Savitha said the earlier TDP government had implemented many welfare schemes for the BCs from 2014 to 2019. She said 105 of total 107 BC residential schools in the state were opened by the governments of NTR and Chandrababu Naidu.

She recalled that she had put her first signature after assuming the charge as the minister on setting up coaching centres for the BC students. She stated that BC Bhavans are being constructed in the state and explained measures taken by the government for the development of BCs.

Savitha presented the awards to the top rankers in the Class 10 and Intermediate. She presented a memento and cash prize of Rs 4,000. AP Secretariat BC Employees Welfare Association leaders and members, students and parents attended the programme.