Live
- Collector lays stress on institutional deliveries
- Should temples be free of govt control?
- Should temples be free of govt control?
- Pawan Kalyan Mourns the Death of Ratan Tata, says a Huge Loss for India
- Meet mulls ways to curb tobacco use
- Indrakeeladri Sharannavaratri Celebrations; Goddess Durga appears as Durga Devi
- Tourism corpn focuses on expanding tourism potential
- Rich tributes paid to Kanshiram
- Lord rides Swarna Ratham
- First ask BJP chief to quit: Minister Kharge
Just In
BCs are backbone of NDA govt in AP: Savitha
Says TDP coalition govt is giving top priority to BC welfare in the state
Vijayawada : BC welfare, handloom and textiles minister S Savitha said backward classes are the backbone to the NDA government and the state government is giving top priority for the education and future of the children of BCs in the state.
She presented the Jyothiba and Savitribai Phule awards to the BC students of the AP Secretariat employees on Wednesday at the Secretariat. She was the chief guest at the awards presentation programme and congratulated the students and parents.
Addressing the gathering, Savitha said the earlier TDP government had implemented many welfare schemes for the BCs from 2014 to 2019. She said 105 of total 107 BC residential schools in the state were opened by the governments of NTR and Chandrababu Naidu.
She recalled that she had put her first signature after assuming the charge as the minister on setting up coaching centres for the BC students. She stated that BC Bhavans are being constructed in the state and explained measures taken by the government for the development of BCs.
Savitha presented the awards to the top rankers in the Class 10 and Intermediate. She presented a memento and cash prize of Rs 4,000. AP Secretariat BC Employees Welfare Association leaders and members, students and parents attended the programme.