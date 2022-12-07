BCs are not Backward Castes, backbone of society, says YS Jagan at BC Mahasabha

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy described BC castes as the strength of civilization. He addressed the YSRCP Jayaho BC Mahasabha held at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Stadium in Vijayawada on Wednesday.



On this occasion, the chief minister thanked the BCs and welcomed them right from ward members to ministers in his cabinet, and elected representatives from Delhi to the meeting. Stating that all the BCs are his family, YS Jagan said that since YSRCP came to power, it has taken steps to show that BCs are not backward classes but instead backbone classes.

He said that BC has as much history as the culture and tradition of this country and opined that the industrial revolution and modern education have pushed BCs backward. YS Jagan reminded me that today he has made them partners in all fields.

YS Jagan said that they have implemented every promise made in the manifesto and brought a permanent BC Commission for the first time in the country. He said that his government has brought 50 percent reservation in nominated posts and works.

Slamming Chandrababu Naidu at Jayaho BC Mahasabha, YS Jagan accused the latter of cheating the people with false claims of spending Rs. 10,000 crores annually with the BC sub-plan. CM Jagan said that Chandrababu had given 114 promises to the BCs and not even 10 percent of them were implemented.