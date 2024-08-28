BCY demands action on Peddireddi

Live
Vijayawada: Bharata Chaitanya Yuvajana party president Bode Ramachandra Yadav has demanded that the state government speed up the inquiry into alleged irregularities and land grabbing by former minister and YSRCP leader Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy.
Speaking to media here on Tuesday, Yadav said everyone in Punganuru knew how Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy committed irregularities and threatened the officers.
He demanded the government to speed up the inquiry and take action for the alleged land grabbing activities of Peddireddi. Yadav questioned the NDA government for not taking action on Peddireddi.
He alleged the YSRCP government resorted to reverse rule and people were vexed with the dictatorial rule. He said people have given verdict in favour of the NDA parties and these parties have the responsibility to give good governance. Yadav has warned his party would launch agitation if the state government did not take action on Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy and other YSRCP leaders, who indulged in misrule.