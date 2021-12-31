Be mentally, physically strong: Mayor BY Ramaiah to students

Kurnool: Mayor BY Ramaiah called upon the students to actively participate in sports and games besides pursuing education. Practicing at least one sport will keep them physically and mentally fit and relieve from stress and strain. After participating as a chief guest in the annual sports meet organised by the Narayana School at Yelkuru Banglow on Thursday, Ramaiah said the students were only concentrating to pursue higher education.

It is a good thing, but while concentrating on studies they simultaneously feel more stress. On some occasions, the students were seen taking extreme steps when they did not get the desired result, it is very sad. To overcome the stress, they need to be mentally and physically strong, said Mayor Ramaiah.

The only thing that can make the students physically and mentally strong was sports and games. So, every student should mandatorily practice at least one sport. He further said that several sports persons including women have represented India in Olympics. They have made our country very proud. The students should inspire by the athletes and take active participation in games and sports. Even they can get employment in sports quota, stated By Ramaiah.

Narayana School Assistant General Manager (AGM) Ramesh Kumar said that they used to organise annual sports and games meet every year. A period was allocated for practicing sports and games. To mark the annual sports and games meet, students took part in volleyball, khokho, kabaddi and athletics. The winners were presented medals, stated Ramesh Kumar. Deputy Mayor Renuka, Circle Inspector of fourth town Srinivasulu, corporator Swetha Reddy, Venu Gopal, principal Nagarjuna and others school staff participated.