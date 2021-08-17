Be on alert to tackle third wave of Covid: West Godavari Collector

Eluru: West Godavari Collector Kartikeya Mishra has instructed officials to fully prepare for tackling the third wave of Covid cases in the district.

Stating that installation of oxygen plants is very important, he directed the officials to ensure that installation works are completed at the earliest. The Collector on Tuesday conducted video conference with the division and mandal level officials on the Covid preparedness and instructed the latter to be on high alert.

He instructed the officials to arrange adequate oxygen concentrators and D type oxygen cylinders. Referring to the Covid vaccination drive, the Collector said the vaccination to the pregnant women should be completed in two days. Survey should be conducted on people of over 45 years of age and collect data how many people in that age category got vaccinated and how many are yet to be vaccinated under each ward and village secretariat limits. He suggested that the ANMs should visit the Covid patients who are in home quarantine and render assistance.

He directed the Joint Collectors to conduct meetings with the hospital officials and enquire about the infrastructure facilities available in the respective hospitals. He suggested the officials to keep vigil on the shopping malls, super markets, cinema halls whether they are following the Covid protocol and suggested levying penalty for violation of Covid norms issued by the government. Kartikeya Mishra emphasised that all shopping malls, super markets, cinema halls and public places must follow the Covid guidelines.

He said there is scope for the outbreak of seasonal diseases like malaria, dengue and viral fevers and asked the officials concerned to take precautionary measures to check such cases. He said Godavari River water levels may increase resulting in inundation of low-lying areas in some mandals and asked the officials to be on high alert to tackle the situation. Joint Collectors Himanshu Shukla, Dr B R Ambedkar and other officials attended the video conference.