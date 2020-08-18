Be Optimistic for Employment, Upgrade Skills: Satish Reddy

Amaravati: The Industrial experts opined that there is a tough time for the new employment generation, yet we can get opportunities by enhancing and upgrading the skills. Though the present pandemic situation has shown a negative impact on the majority sectors, still certain sectors have been on a positive growth track.

During a virtual press conference on Tuesday, K Satish Reddy, Chairman, CII Southern Region observed that for every loss of a job, there will be a chance for the creation of another job. He said that one should be optimistic about getting a good opportunity, even though they lost their job during the pandemic. The change in the economic activity and the demand in the market will show us new opportunities, he opined while reacting to a question on possibilities of new employment.

He said that let the economy get revived first, then it will generate new employment. At the same time, he observed that though the central government has given a special focus on migrant labour, it would take some time to ensure employment to them.

He said that the announcement of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the "Make in India, Make for World" would certainly help in strengthening the industrial sector in India. He added that the incentives and subsidies being provided by the governments may offer a short term benefit to the industries for sustainable production. But improving efficiency and quality in the production would help in the global competition for any manufactured goods, he said.

While reacting on the AP Industrial Development Policy 2020-23, Satish Reddy said that it encouraged the industries as the State government wished. Every state has its unique style of resources and demands, hence the respective governments have been preparing their policies according to their needs. In the same manner, the AP government is encouraging the pharma, IT and other sectors, he observed. It may take some more time to attract investments into Andhra Pradesh, but the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy cleared many hurdles, he said.