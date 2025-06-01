Be prepared for heavy rains, says collector

Putaparthi: District Collector TS Chetan has instructed officials to stay fully prepared for the upcoming monsoon, emphasizing the need to tackle seasonal diseases and take precautionary measures. Addressing a review meeting at the Collectorate’s Court Hall on Saturday, he warned that the district may witness heavy rainfall over the next three months and directed the concerned departments to be on high alert. The Collector advised the Irrigation Department to thoroughly inspect all tanks and canals to ensure there are no breaches, and submit reports in advance.

Mandal-level committees consisting of MPDOs, Tahsildars, and AE-level irrigation officials were told to carry out field inspections and take preventive action wherever needed. He emphasized that the Panchayat Department must ensure daily sanitation in villages to prevent mosquito breeding and spread of diseases such as malaria, dengue, and viral fevers.

Panchayat secretaries and EOPRDs were asked to focus specifically on sanitation. The Medical and Health Department was directed to ensure that medical staff are available in areas like Madakasira and Rolla.

They must stock up on essential medicines, conduct regular health checkups, and organise health camps if necessary. ASHA workers and ANMs should conduct door-to-door health surveys regularly. The Collector stressed the need to prevent contamination of drinking water during the rainy season.

The Collector called for widespread public awareness to prevent lightning-related incidents and other rain-related hazards. Control rooms should be established at the Mandal, Division, and District levels. A special meeting on disaster management is scheduled for June 3. Deputy Collector Suryanarayana Reddy, DPO Samatha, DMHO Firoz Begum, and other departmental officials were present during the meeting.