Beach stretch made vehicle-free zone for IYD fete

Visakhapatnam: As Visakhapatnam is gearing up for the historical International Yoga Day (IYD) celebrations, beach stretch is made vehicle-free for the next few days.

For a few days, vehicles are not allowed from NTR Circle to Park Hotel junction, while vehicles will be restricted along 26-km between The Park Hotel junction and Bheemunipatnam Beach from June 19 to 21.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam to participate in the International Yoga Day celebrations scheduled on June 21 at RK Beach, representatives from different countries, yoga enthusiasts and 5 lakh people will be participating in one of the biggest events hosted in Visakhapatnam.

Keeping the expected crowd in view, traffic restrictions will be imposed in Visakhapatnam city for the next few days.

As part of the IYD celebrations, thousands of buses from various districts will be arriving in Visakhapatnam wherein yoga enthusiasts will take part.

All the buses will start in the morning and evening on June 20 from various places and will reach Visakhapatnam city between midnight and morning 4 am. The buses will later be stationed at their designated parking places.

From the parking places, the participants need to walk to their designated compartments. In the meantime, Visakhapatnam city traffic police appealed to the people of Visakhapatnam to follow traffic restrictions.

Due to the ongoing preparations for the ‘Yogandhra-2025’ at Rama Krishna Beach, the stretch of Beach Road from NTR Circle to Park Hotel junction remains completely closed from June 17 to 21.

Vehicular movement is prohibited for all types of motorists and visitors coming to the Beach Road. Therefore, residents living adjacent to the RK Beach are requested to choose alternative routes. The residents were also requested to curtail their unnecessary vehicular movement.

As there is a need to set up yoga stages along the entire beach stretch from The Park Hotel junction to Bheemunipatnam Beach, vehicular traffic running 26-km-along the stretch is banned from June 19 to 21 for all commuters and visitors in view of security reasons.

VIPs coming to the Yogandhra main venue at RK Beach road have to go to APIIC Ground via Siripuram, CR Reddy Circle, All India Radio junction and park their vehicles at the designated spot and reach the main venue via Vishwapriya Function Hall.

VIPs coming to Yogandhra alternative venue set up at AU Engineering Grounds on their vehicles have to enter AU via Maddilapalem Arch and park their vehicles at Bhaskara Hostel and reach their spot from there by walk.

Buses arriving from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli and ASR district can go directly to reach their designated parking places. Buses coming from ward secretariats in Visakhapatnam city have to reach their designated parking places as specified by the authorities.

From June 20 noon to June 21 evening 5 pm heavy vehicles will be prohibited from coming to Bheemili road from Tagarapuvalasa NH-16 junction.

Heavy vehicles will not be allowed to enter Visakhapatnam city from Anandapuram Flyover junction.

From Maddilapalem AU Engineering College Arch towards III-Town police station, except VIP vehicles, no pedestrians or other vehicles will be allowed.