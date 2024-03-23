  • Menu
Bear attack in Srikakulam district claims two lives, leaves one injured

Representational image
Representational image

In a tragic incident in Anakapalli of Vajrapukottur mandal in Srikakulam district, a bear wreaked havoc by attacking three laborers working in a cashew plantation.

In a tragic incident in Anakapalli of Vajrapukottur mandal in Srikakulam district, a bear wreaked havoc by attacking three laborers working in a cashew plantation. The bear attacked the workers, resulting in the death of two individuals, identified as Appikonda Kurma Rao (45) and Lokanatham (46). Another woman sustained injuries in the attack and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Upon receiving the news, forest officials immediately responded to the scene and have initiated measures to capture the bear responsible for the deadly attack. The villagers are in a state of panic following the incident, expressing concerns over the frequent entry of bears into their villages and the threat they pose to human lives.

The villagers have criticized the forest department officials for their negligence in addressing the issue of bears entering the villages and causing harm to the residents. The authorities are urged to take necessary steps to prevent such tragic incidents in the future and ensure the safety of the local communities

