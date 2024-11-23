Beneficiaries can now get 2 months pension in 3rd month

Vijayawada: IF the social security pensioners did not take the pensions for two months, pension for three months will be paid on the third month, said minister for MSME and SERP Kondapalli Srinivas.

The state government had taken the decision to this effect to make it convenient for the pensioners who will not be able to in their homes on 1st of every month during distribution of pension.

The minister said in a statement here on Friday that generally, if they do not take pension for two months, the government would assume that they had migrated and their pension would be stopped. The pension payment would resume only if they apply again.

Likewise, if the head of the family who has been the beneficiary of old age pension died, his wife would be paid widow pension from the next month, the minister said.

The state government issued instructions to the officials, including the project directors of DRDA, MPDOs and the municipal commissioners in this regard, Srinivas said in a statement issued from his office.