Best Agrolife Ltd. Empowers Farmers in AP: Conducts a Successful Chilli Nursery Training Program

Best Agrolife Ltd., India's leading agrochemicals company, recently conducted a farmer's training program on chilli nurseries. The meeting was held in the Chirala region of Marturu. The event garnered significant attention and participation from the local farming community.

Attended by over 300 enthusiastic farmers, the program was designed to educate and empower them with the latest techniques and innovations in chilli cultivation.

"The meet aligned with Best Agrolife's dedication to promoting agricultural excellence. We are committed to practices that enable farmers to realise their full potential. Our steadfast dedication to enhancing yields, promoting sustainability, and fostering prosperity is exemplified through our continuous pursuit of advanced techniques and cutting-edge products," said Suradevara Bala Venkata Rama Prasad, Executive, Director Best Agrolife Ltd.

During the event, the expert team from Best Agrolife delivered a comprehensive technical presentation on chilli cultivation, covering various aspects from nursery management to harvesting practices. Farmers evinced keen interest and enthusiasm towards the products showcased.

One of the highlights of the training program was the live demonstration of chilli nursery trays, where both treated and untreated specimens were presented. This interactive showcase illustrated the tangible benefits of evinced keen interest in utilising Best Agrolife's products. The meet was organised by Mandhesh, Best Agrolife's Marketing Manager.