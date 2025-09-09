Live
Best teacher Manga Rani felicitated
Rajamahendravaram: Teachers must be perpetual students and should update themselves to adapt to changing teaching methods, said Dr Karri Rama Reddy, a renowned psychiatrist. He felicitated Moturi Manga Rani, a teacher from the city, who recently received the Best Teacher Award from the state government. Dr Rama Reddy stated that Manga Rani is an inspiration to many, as she utilises modern technology to create videos that facilitate a deeper understanding of concepts for students.
On Monday, District School Education Officer Kandi Vasudeva Rao and Urban Range DI Dileep Kumar also congratulated Manga Rani at their office. They stated that it is commendable that she not only received the state-level award but also earned the appreciation of Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh. Manga Rani had a special opportunity to speak at the Best Teacher Awards ceremony held in Amaravati on September 5. When she explained how she uses modern technology and digital content to create videos that make learning easy for students, the Chief Minister specifically called her to the stage to congratulate her.