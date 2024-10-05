Live
- Lewis, King return for WI ; Russell, Pooran, Hetmyer opt out of T2OI squad of SL
- Bengal’s Jaynagar turns into virtual battlefield over alleged rape, murder of minor girl
- UN allocates additional fund to address deteriorating situation in Lebanon
- Unable to sleep properly? Blame PFAs in your blood
- Premier League said no to Man City and Chelsea's fixture relief plea, says Guardiola
- JD(U) leader puts up posters demanding Bharat Ratna for Nitish Kumar
- Over 2 lakh women joined Cong in 20 days of online membership drive: Alka Lamba
- Haryana polls: Kejriwal urges voters to cast their ballot for better future
- NIA conducts raids in Delhi's Mustafabad area, recovers suspicious materials
- EU suspends high-level meetings with Georgian govt over rhetoric
Just In
Best Teachers’ Assn members meet CM
Seek restoration of incentives which were withdrawn by the previous govt
Rajamahendravaram: A delegation of award-winning teachers from the National Best Teachers Association, led by honorary president Chilukuri Srinivasa Rao, met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Thursday.
They brought to the Chief Minister’s attention that during the previous TDP government, national award winners received an additional year of service and 10 points for transfers.
The delegation noted that these incentives were revoked after the government changed in 2019. They also submitted a memorandum to Education Minister Nara Lokesh. Srinivasa Rao explained that in several States, national best teachers receive promotions, they are appointed to various committees and are granted allowances to pursue PhD.
Both Chief Minister Naidu and Minister Lokesh responded positively to their requests, according to Srinivasa Rao. Others in the delegation included Kaithepalli Dasu, president of the National Best Teachers Award Winners Association, general secretary Ram Mohan Rao, vice-president Erra Chakravarthi and secretary Konatala Pani Bhushan Sridhar.