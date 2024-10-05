Best Teachers’ Assn members meet CM

Rajamahendravaram: A delegation of award-winning teachers from the National Best Teachers Association, led by honorary president Chilukuri Srinivasa Rao, met Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the Secretariat at Velagapudi on Thursday.

They brought to the Chief Minister’s attention that during the previous TDP government, national award winners received an additional year of service and 10 points for transfers.

The delegation noted that these incentives were revoked after the government changed in 2019. They also submitted a memorandum to Education Minister Nara Lokesh. Srinivasa Rao explained that in several States, national best teachers receive promotions, they are appointed to various committees and are granted allowances to pursue PhD.

Both Chief Minister Naidu and Minister Lokesh responded positively to their requests, according to Srinivasa Rao. Others in the delegation included Kaithepalli Dasu, president of the National Best Teachers Award Winners Association, general secretary Ram Mohan Rao, vice-president Erra Chakravarthi and secretary Konatala Pani Bhushan Sridhar.