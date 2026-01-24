BESTIU celebrates 3rd convocation ceremony

Gorantla: Bharatiya Engineering Science & Technology Innovation University (BESTIU) marked a major academic milestone with its 3rd Convocation Ceremony, held in the presence of eminent dignitaries, faculty members, graduating students, and their families. The ceremony was graced by the Chief Guest, Dr Ashutosh Sharma, along with distinguished Guests of Honour Mahendra Jain, IAS (Retd); Dr Anju Gupta; Dr Chandra Mohan Reddy; Dr AB Patil; Anil Bhaskaran; and Maltesh Somasekharappa.

Coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami, the event began with the traditional lighting of the lamp, symbolising knowledge and wisdom. Degrees were conferred upon graduating students, and Gold and Silver Medals were awarded to meritorious achievers for their academic excellence.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Ashutosh Sharma inspired graduates to pursue excellence, innovation, and social responsibility, encouraging them to contribute to building a New India and an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Chairman Bharat Lal Meena and Chancellor Dr Rupa Vasudevan highlighted BESTIU’s commitment to values-based education and nurturing future-ready leaders.