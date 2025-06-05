Betrayal Day, a grand success: Sajjala

Tadepalli (Guntur): Terming the’ Betrayal Day,’ as a grand success which reflects the ire of the people who felt cheated as none of the poll promises were implemented by the coalition government YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been with the people throughout.

Speaking to media at Tadepalli on Wednesday, Party State coordinator Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said despite the police restrictions the ‘Betrayal Day’ was a grand success with people voicing their dissent in unison as the election promises were not fulfilled by Chandrababu Naidu..

He said, people felt cheated as the existing schemes were stopped and the promised ones were not rolled out and this has a clear reflection in the success of Betrayal Day, he said adding that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He said health, medical and agriculture sectors are being neglected by the coalition government and criticized that Chandrababu Naidu has downsised the number of beneficiaries drastically but has been boasting that he has increased the pension amount.

Ambati picked up argument with police in Guntur city

Meanwhile, in Guntur city YSRCP leaders took out a rally in Guntur city on the occasion ‘Betral Day’. The police did not allow the former minister Ambati Rambabu into the Collectorate.

They stopped him. The latter picked up an argument with the police officials.

They said they had no permission for conducting the rally. They allowed a few people into the Collectorate. Police officials and Ambati Rambabu quarrelled for a few minutes.