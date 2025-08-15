Better medical facilities soon, assured MLA

Parvathipuram: MLA Bonela Vijay Chandra assured that multi-speciality hospital, equipped with all modern facilities and advanced machinery will soon be available to patients in Parvathipuram Manyam district headquarters. He stated that the government is taking necessary steps to ensure the hospital provides comprehensive medical services locally, eliminating the need to refer emergency patients to Vizianagaram or Visakhapatnam.

On Thursday, the MLA visited Parvathipuram Regional Hospital. He toured all the departments and personally interacted with patients’ attendants to gather feedback on the medical services being provided. Several attendants complained that patients were not being transported via the hospital lift and had to use the stairs instead.

Expressing displeasure over the issue, the MLA summoned the hospital electrician responsible for lift maintenance. When the electrician failed to give a proper explanation, MLA Vijay Chandra reprimanded him and warned that such negligence was unacceptable. He stressed that it is the electrician’s responsibility to ensure prompt repairs and smooth functioning of the lift.

The MLA also reiterated that no negligence towards patients by doctors, medical staff, or any other personnel would be tolerated, and departmental action would be taken against violators. He said that the hospital is being upgraded to provide medical services ranging from primary care to surgeries, and special monitoring of doctors’ and staff performance is already underway.

The new building, with all modern amenities, is under construction, while the old building will continue to be used for minor medical services. The MLA was accompanied during the inspection by district hospital medical officers, staff, and TDP leaders.