BGSU team visits MITS

Madanapalle: A high-level delegation from Bowling Green State University (BGSU), Ohio, USA, visited Madanapalle Institute of Technology & Science (MITS) Deemed to be University on Thursday to strengthen global academic partnerships.

The delegation included Dr Rodney K Rogers (President, BGSU), Dr Sandra Earle (University Advocate), Dr Ravi Krovi (Provost & Senior Vice President), Dr Ram Veerapaneni (Vice Provost for Academic Affairs), and Dr Wael Mokhtar (Dean, Architecture & Applied Engineering).

Dr Rodney K. Rogers highlighted BGSU’s century-long legacy, its 200+ undergraduate and 75 postgraduate/doctoral programs, and its strong global alumni network.

Founder & Chancellor of MITS Dr N Vijaya Bhaskar Choudary stated that BGSU’s strengths in Aerospace Engineering, Pharmaceutical Sciences, and Applied Engineering offer valuable opportunities for Indian students, especially with India’s rapidly growing aerospace sector.

During the visit, an MoU and MoA were signed between MITS and BGSU to promote international internships, joint research, global immersion programs, and higher education pathways for MITS students.