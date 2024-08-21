Bharat Bandh against SC classification, Buses halted in Vijayawada

The Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) halted bus services in many areas as a precautionary measure against the escalating agitations following the Bandh call given by the SC community leaders against the SC classification.



In Vijayawada, city buses operated intermittently, with officials suspending services from the Pandit Nehru bus stand to numerous locations. Routes to Tenali, Guntur, Raypalle, Machilipatnam, Gudivada, Avanigadda, and others were notably affected, causing considerable inconvenience for commuters.

Leaders from Dalit communities staged a protest in Machilipatnam, effectively halting bus movements from the town's bus stand. Activists voiced concerns that the proposed classification could undermine unity among Dalit groups. To maintain order, a large police presence was deployed around the bus stand.

In Gannavaram, a similar protest unfolded under the guidance of local unions, drawing the attention of the District Superintendent of Police, who monitored the situation closely. Additional protests included the blocking of roads by Dalit leaders in Mangalagiri, Guntur District, further obstructing bus services traveling to educational institutions.