Bharat Bandh receives mixed response in Kurnool

Kurnool: The nationwide call given by all trade unions against Centre's anti-worker, anti-farmer, anti-people and anti-labour laws received mixed response in Kurnool district on Monday. The leaders and activists of Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU) AITUC, INTUC and others came on the roads with party flags and raised slogans against Modi for implementing anti-people and anti-labour laws.

As part of the nationwide bandh, the leaders and activists came onto the roads early in the morning and stopped the transportation of autos. Addressing the gathering, the leaders Ghouse Desai, Eeranna and Bala Venkat said that the petrol, diesel, edible oils, gas and essential commodities rates were skyrocketing by every passing day. Modi has totally failed to bring down the prices. The leaders alleged that Modi was privatising the government organisations. The leaders of All India Bank Employees Association have strongly condemned the privatisation of government sector banks. Saraswathi UTF secretary Baba Fakruddin said the workers working in Swachh Bharat and midday meal schemes have to pay a minimum salary of Rs 26,000 per month.

He demanded the Modi government to withdraw the decision to privatise Visakha steel plant. CITU district vice-president Ghouse Desai demanded to strictly implement the minimum wage scale to the workers of unorganised sector. He also urged to properly implement the National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. He said the people were waiting for the right time to teach a befitting lesson to the BJP government. The autos which were stopped coming on to the road resumed after 2 pm. No untoward incidents were reported across the district. Prior to addressing the protest, the leaders and activists have taken out bike rallies in several parts of the district.