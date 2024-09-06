Bharat Biotech Donates INR 2 Crore to Telugu States CM Flood Relief Fund

India: Bharat Biotech, a leading vaccine innovator, has announced a contribution of INR 1 crore each to the Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, in response to the devastating floods that have ravaged parts of Telugu States.

The recent floods have caused widespread destruction, displacing thousands of people and causing immense suffering. Bharat Biotech recognizes the urgent need for support and is committed to complement the ongoing state government initiatives to help and rehabilitate the affected communities in their recovery efforts.

Bharat Biotech, said, “We are deeply saddened by the impact of the floods on the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Our hearts go out to all those who have been affected. We believe it is our duty to contribute to the relief and rehabilitation efforts.

This donation is a small token of our solidarity and support during this challenging time.”

The recent floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have resulted in widespread damage, including casualties, property loss, and infrastructure damage. The heavy rainfall has caused widespread flooding, landslides, and other natural disasters, leading to significant disruption and hardship for the affected population.