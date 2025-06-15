Bharat calls coalition govt’s first year a “Bundle of failures”

Rajamahendravaram: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) official spokesperson and former MP Margani Bharat Ram launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, calling the coalition government’s one-year rule a “Bundle of Failures.”

Speaking at a press meet held at the party office on Saturday, Bharat released a booklet published by the YSRCP highlighting what the party claims are key governance failures of the current administration.

Describing CM Naidu’s recent statement asking the public to assess the government after fulfilling all “Super Six” promises as “deeply unfortunate,” Bharat alleged that not a single major promise has been fulfilled. He questioned the sincerity of the free sand policy, stating that while it exists in name, in reality, end-users are being left with heavy costs. He further criticised the proliferation of liquor outlets, claiming that over 60,000 belt shops are operating across the state, contradicting promises of regulation and control. Referring to the government’s promise of honouring the mothers of 89 lakh students through the “Thalliki Vandhanam” scheme, Bharat questioned how many beneficiaries have actually received the benefit so far.

“Did the Chief Minister forget his promise to provide pensions to BC women above 50 years of age?” Bharat asked, noting that nearly 60 lakh women from BC and SC communities qualify under this commitment.

He also aimed the promise of paying Rs 18,500 to every woman aged 18 and above, saying that despite being a major electoral assurance, the government has failed to implement it.

“Where is the Rs 20,000 promised under Rythu Bharosa?” he questioned, asserting that farmers have been left in the lurch.