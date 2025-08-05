Bhashyotsava national conference begins at NSU

Tirupati: As part of the three-day Bhashyotsava at National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati, the national conference was inaugurated on Monday. Kanchi Kamakoti Peetham pontiff Shankara Vijayendra Saraswati Swami addressed the participants virtually at the inaugural session and blessed them.

Sadhu Bhadresh Das Swamiji from Swaminarayan Akshardham, New Delhi, addressed the gathering and reflected on the spiritual and philosophical depth of the Akshar Purushottam Bhashya, with particular focus on its interpretation of the Prasthana Trayi — the Upanishads, Bhagavad Gita, and Brahma Sutras.

The inaugural session featured notable scholars, including UGC Vice Chairperson and ICAPR Chairman Prof Deepak Kumar Srivastava, Prof Sachidananda Mishra, Acharya Harekrishna Sathapati, Prof Murali Manohar Pathak, and Prof Sukhant Kumar Senapati. The speakers highlighted the enduring philosophical relevance and social value of classical commentaries on the Prasthana Trayi, both in Sanskrit and in vernacular languages.

Presiding over the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof GSR Krishna Murthy underscored the relevance of these ancient interpretations in addressing the challenges of modern society. He also expressed his appreciation to the organisations and individuals supporting the conference.