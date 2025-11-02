Bhavani Deeksha dharana begins grandly on Indrakeeladri

Vijayawada: On Karthika Shuddha Ekadashi, the annual Bhavani Deeksha Dharana program commenced grandly at Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Saturday. The event will continue until November 5. It took place in the Mallikharjuna Maha Mandapam, situated on the sixth floor of the temple.

The ceremonial idol of Goddess Kanaka Durga was carried from the sanctum sanctorum to the Maha Mandapam in a colorful palanquin procession, accompanied by the chanting of “Jai Bhavani.. Jai Jai Bhavani” by the devotees.

The procession was initiated by Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna, also known as Gandhi, along with Assistant Executive Officer (AEO) B Venkata Reddy.

Under the guidance of Temple Sthanacharya V. Siva Prasad Sharma, special pujas were conducted to mark the beginning of the Deeksha Dharana. A large number of devotees, known as Bhavanis, participated with great devotion and received mala dharana from the priests during the ceremony.

Senior temple officials, including AEO B Venkata Reddy and Festival Section Superintendent Sunitha, supervised the arrangements.

The chief priest, R Srinivasa Sastry, and other temple priests actively participated in the rituals and distributed malas to the devotees.

The atmosphere was filled with devotional fervor as participants expressed their joy and spiritual satisfaction in commencing their Bhavani Deeksha in the divine presence of Goddess Kanaka Durga.