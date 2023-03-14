BHEL distributes AHF under 'Heal a soul' project

Visakhapatnam: Antihemophilic factors worth Rs 19.27 lakh were distributed to 39 beneficiaries at a programme organised as a part of 'heal a soul' project organised by Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

Additional general manager of BHEL, Delhi, Santhosh Kumar Gupta attended as chief guest. K V S Prasad, executive committee member-Hemophilia Federation India, Dr V Chandrasekharam, president-Hemophilia Society Visakhapatnam chapter, attended. Speaking on the occasion, Chandrasekharam explained hardships faced by patients of hemophilia.

Sharing details, Santosh Kumar Gupta said a total of Rs 79 lakh was allocated for the fourth phase of the project and over 1,250 patients were benefitted from the project so far.