Bhimavaram: Dances by children enthrall audience

Bhimavaram: Vishnu School, affiliated to Sri Vishnu Educational Society celebrated Children’s Day on a grand note here on Tuesday. ‘



The school principal R Satyamurthy garlanded portrait of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and explained about Nehru’s role in building a new India after the Independence. Children in different attires presented dance performances which attracted the audience. Vishnu campus director Prasada Raju, principals of different colleges, teaching and non-teaching staff, parents of children were present.