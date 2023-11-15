Live
- Mancherial: Suman teaches winning formula to BRS cadres
- Dhootha, Starring Naga Chaitanya, Reveals OTT Platform and Sets Release Date
- KCR betrayed people of Telangana: Yashaswini
- BRS spending 100s of crores to defeat me: Seethakka
- Cong, TDP did nothing for Muslims: Mahmood Ali
- KCR conspires to prevent me from entering Assembly: Bandi
- Will develop Palakurthi in all aspects: Errabelli
- Telangana Congress leader protests midnight police search of his house
- TS needs freedom from clutches of autocratic KCR: Revanth
- Stage set for Sabarimala pilgrimage in Kerala
Bhimavaram: Dances by children enthrall audience
Bhimavaram: Vishnu School, affiliated to Sri Vishnu Educational Society celebrated Children’s Day on a grand note here on Tuesday. ‘
The school principal R Satyamurthy garlanded portrait of Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and explained about Nehru’s role in building a new India after the Independence. Children in different attires presented dance performances which attracted the audience. Vishnu campus director Prasada Raju, principals of different colleges, teaching and non-teaching staff, parents of children were present.
