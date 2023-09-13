  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Bhimavaram: International meeting on nano technology from Sept 25

SRKR Engineering College Secretary and Correspondent SRK Nishant Varma releasing brochure on the International Conference on MECAP-2023 in Bhimavaram on Tuesday
x

 SRKR Engineering College Secretary and Correspondent SRK Nishant Varma releasing brochure on the International

Conference on MECAP-2023 in Bhimavaram on Tuesday

Highlights

Secretary and correspondent SRK Nisahant Varma releases a brochure regarding the meeting

Bhimavaram: Nano Technology Research Centre of SRKR Engineering College is going to organise an international conference on Materials Engineering, Materials Chemistry and Materials Physics (MECAP-2023) on September 25 and 26, said College Principal M Jagapati Raju.

Secretary and correspondent SRK Nisahant Varma released a brochure on Tuesday in the college management meeting hall.

Speaking on the occasion, Nano Technology Research Centre head Dr Venu Reddy said that the fundamental discoveries made in materials engineering and science have significantly increased humankind’s ability to modify matter. The fundamental properties and advanced applications of micro/nanostructure materials have aroused a significant interest among the material science communities. Currently, advanced and intelligent materials are the most promising trends due to their unique properties.

In this connection, MECAP 2023 provides a high-level international and national forum for experts, scholars and students to discuss and collect together novel research ideas leading to new innovations from a fundamental point of view and real-time applications.

MECAP-2023 has been designed to discuss the challenges in realising the smart materials with functionally promising properties that grab the attention for innovative real-time applications.

Vice-Presidents G Ramaraju, SV Ranga Raju, Vice-principal Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju, R&D Dean Dr PA Ramakrishna Raju, heads of Engineering Sciences and Mechanical Engineering department were also present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X