Bhimavaram: International meeting on nano technology from Sept 25

Bhimavaram: Nano Technology Research Centre of SRKR Engineering College is going to organise an international conference on Materials Engineering, Materials Chemistry and Materials Physics (MECAP-2023) on September 25 and 26, said College Principal M Jagapati Raju.



Secretary and correspondent SRK Nisahant Varma released a brochure on Tuesday in the college management meeting hall.

Speaking on the occasion, Nano Technology Research Centre head Dr Venu Reddy said that the fundamental discoveries made in materials engineering and science have significantly increased humankind’s ability to modify matter. The fundamental properties and advanced applications of micro/nanostructure materials have aroused a significant interest among the material science communities. Currently, advanced and intelligent materials are the most promising trends due to their unique properties.

In this connection, MECAP 2023 provides a high-level international and national forum for experts, scholars and students to discuss and collect together novel research ideas leading to new innovations from a fundamental point of view and real-time applications.

MECAP-2023 has been designed to discuss the challenges in realising the smart materials with functionally promising properties that grab the attention for innovative real-time applications.

Vice-Presidents G Ramaraju, SV Ranga Raju, Vice-principal Dr KV Muralikrishnam Raju, R&D Dean Dr PA Ramakrishna Raju, heads of Engineering Sciences and Mechanical Engineering department were also present.