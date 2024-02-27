Bhimavaram: Jahnavi stands first in orator championship

Bhimavaram: A Jahnavi, second year engineering student of ECE group, secured first place in the SRKR orator championship competitions organised under the aegis of the SRKR Toastmasters and the Language Next Club in the SRKR Engineering College here on Monday.

Head of English and Foreign Languages department Bh VN Lakshmi told the media here on Monday that the competitions have been held in several phases since August last year and three persons reached the finals on Monday.

Director Dr M Jagapati Raju and Principal Dr KV Murali Krishnam Raju distributed prizes to the winners on Monday.

A Jahnavi was presented with a cash award of Rs 5,000 for securing the first place and third year student of AI and Data Science Ch Sridhar Shyam was given second prize which carries a cash award of Rs 3,000. IT third year student K Haswant Kumar bagged the third prize which carried a cash award of Rs 2,000.

Dr Jagapati Raju said that if the students acquired good oratory skills with good pronunciation in English, they will reach greater heights at international level.

Principal Murali Krishnam Raju said that SRKR student Amudalapalli Jayasri won the national master orator championship last year. He appealed to the students to take a cue from her and strive to bring name and fame to the college.

Dr BHVN Lakshmi said that 300 students registered their names in the competition and 12 students reached the finals. Finally, the three students won the first, second and third prizes.

Jahnavi said that she followed YouTube lessons to practice oratory. The faculty and the students congratulated the winners. SRKR Oratory Championship programme convener M Shankar and others were present.