Manifesto not meant for offering sops: Sajjala

Tadepalli: YSRCP general secretary and advisor to the Government Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy ridiculed former Chief Minister and TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu for keeping on announcing various sops every day.

Addressing the media at the party headquarters here on Sunday, Sajjala said that the manifesto is not meant for announcing sops to people. Manifesto released by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday has been a point of discussion across the State.

Sajjala recalled that 99 per cent of the assurances of the manifesto released in 2019 were implemented and now the latest manifesto makes clear the vision of the Chief Minister for the development of the State. There is wide discussion on the YSR Congress manifesto which is giving direction to the State for overall development.

Sajjala warned people that if Chandrababu Naidu returns to power, Janmabhoomi committees would return and the number of pensions would come down to 30 lakh from 66 lakh.

Sajjala flayed the TDP national president stating that he never implemented a single assurance of his manifesto. Naidu has been announcing a number of sops which would cost the exchequer Rs 1.5 lakh crore. So far the State government had spent Rs 70,000 crore during the last five years which reached people without any corruption. It was all possible due to the gram/ward secretariat volunteer system. Sajjala wondered how Naidu would create wealth overnight as he claims. Chandrababu Naidu had no credibility and people would not believe him, he asserted.

He ridiculed Naidu for talking about prohibition when he was actually telling people that he would provide quality liquor to people. Admitting that the CPS could not be replaced with old pension scheme, Sajjala said that the government announced the GPS which would be useful to the employees.