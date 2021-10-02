Bhimavaram: SRKR Engineering College team bags national award

Bhimavaram: The team of SRKR Engineering College headed by senior Professor of ECE department DVR Mohan won the best project award at the national level for his project '3-dimentional laser engraved design' in the workshop jointly organised by All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Idea Lab, according to college principal Dr M Jagapati Raju.

The AICTE granted Idea Labs to 49 engineering colleges throughout the country. The faculty of all Idea Labs participated in the competition organised by AICTE Training and Learning Academy at DY Patil International University at Pune between September 23 and 28. The team headed by Dr Mohan won the best project title on the last day.

College correspondent and secretary SagiVithal Ranga Raju, CEO Nishant Varma, felicitated Dr Mohan and technology centre head Dr N Gopalakrishna Murthy on the college premises on Friday.

Dr Mohan elaborating on the project said that the team engraved the names of the team on a wood plank with the help of wood router machine, printed Idea Lab logo with the help of laser engraving machine, the lotus was created with the help of 3D printer by developing an electric circuit with the help of printed circuit board.

Dr Mohan said that the Idea Lab would be further developed for the benefit of the students. He said that the students of other college would also be allowed to use the lab.

College chairman SagiPrasada Raju and director K Jivasagar also congratulated the team.