Bhogapuram airport will boost economy: Rammohan

Vizianagaram: Ministerfor civil aviation K Rammohan Naidu said that Bhogapuram international airport is a boon for North Andhra as it will boost the economy and many activities here contributing to creation of huge number of jobs.

He stated that once operations are commenced there, the entire profile of North Andhra will be changed. After the start of operations, first year itself around 50 lakh passengers will travel per annum which is almost the double the number of passengers travelling through Vizag airport now. The minister visited the airport area and observed the progress of work along with MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu and MLAs L Madhavi and Aditi Gajapathi Raju.

He visited the terminal building area, runway and enquired about the progress of the works with GMR and L&T engineers.

Later, speaking to media, he said that the project should have been completed by now but due to lack of commitment to the previous government, it was delayed. He said the international airport will start its operations in 2026.

He said that he will take it as prestigious project and lay special focus to complete it. Even the allied industries like flight overhauling wings, training institutes will also will come here and the airport will become a huge industry providing lakhs of jobs to the local youth.

“I, as minister of civil aviation, will put in special efforts on this project and support in all aspects to complete it in time.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has special focus on North Andhra and setting up many international establishments in this region. IT, mining, granite, fisheries and many more industries will come up here and all these will change the face of North Andhra and economic activities will be accelerated. The previous government has no commitment to complete such projects and they have ignored these prestigious assignments,” he said.

Rammohan Naidu said that connecting roads for the airport will be laid soon and the Chief minister will visit the airport project on July 11 to review the works with stakeholders concerned and officials.

