Bhogi heralds Sankranti Sambaralu

Vijayawada: Telugu people across Andhra Pradesh started celebrating the three-day Sankranti festival with joy and enthusiasm by enjoying the bonfire (Bhogi mantalu) in the wee hours of Saturday.

People joyfully celebrate Bhogi, Sankranti and Kanuma for three days starting from Saturday to Monday. Festival atmosphere prevailed in the rural areas and urban areas with visits of their beloved ones from other districts and other states like Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Cockfights are very special to the Telugu people particularly in Godavari districts and parts of Krishna and Guntur.

On the first day of the three-day festival, Bhogi is celebrated with joy and enthusiasm. Not only in rural areas, but in urban areas and cities like Vijayawada people lit the bonfire and took part in the celebrations greeting each other.

Some cultural organizations conducted the Bhogi celebrations in some colonies. Bhogi is celebrated in the honour of Lord Indra, the God of Clouds and Rains. People worship Indra for the abundance of harvest, thereby bringing plenty of rain and prosperity to the land.

Burning of the bonfire continued till noon in some places. With the holidays declared by the Government, lakhs of families visited their native places and shared the joy of Bhogi festival.

The Vijayawada municipal corporation staff started clearing the remains of the bonfire.

After completing the Bhogi mantalu, people moved to the cockfights that were arranged in Godavari region and parts of Krishna and Guntur districts. Women enjoyed the rangoli with their creative creations. On the other hand, Bhogi mantalu organised by the Amaravati Utsava Samiti in Patamata in Vijayawada on Saturday morning evoked good response from the people.



