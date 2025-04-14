Bhoomatha Group holds customer mela

Visakhapatnam: The Bhoomatha Group and SVN Group jointly organised a grand customer mela here on Sunday.‘Bhoomatha’s SVN Swapnlok,’ a prestigious new venture with 1,650 plots spread over 200 acres at Thatipudi in Vizianagaram district.

The customer mela received a great response from the customers, with more than 3,000 customers’ participation, informed Bhoomatha Group managing director Talluri Purnachandra Rao and SS Group chairman Srinivas. About 400 plots were sold in the mela, they added.

They said that the venture has more facilities, including a club house and swimming pool. The venture was a theme of a premium residential mega project and the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh, they said. Art forms of prestigious 7 wonders created in the venture and they are attracting the customers, Purnachandra Rao and Srinivas stated.

Further, Purnachandra Rao informed that a meeting will be held exclusively for marketing persons of Vizianagaram on March 23. A mega customer mela will be organised at Tatipudi in April, he added. During the programme, the guests released a poster. Bhoomatha Group director Talluri Sivaji,representatives Kiran, Shankar, Gopal and marketing members took part in the event.